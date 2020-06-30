UTC concludes no racial profiling in traffic stop & no discipline needed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC has completed their review of a traffic stop that had been called into question.

A female faculty member posted about the night that officers followed her believing she had run a traffic stop sign.

Multiple officers followed her to her neighborhood before pulling her over.

They eventually let her go with a warning.

She posted that she felt profiled and intimidated by the experience.

But the UTC investigation found there was no racial profiling.

The officers told officials that they didn’t even know the race of the driver until they spoke with her.

“The review also showed the officers treated the driver with respect and dignity and followed standard training and protocols for making the stop.”

However, they still apologize for any actions that made her feel “profiled, targeted and shaken by the encounter with UTC police.”

They report concludes that no disciplinary action is called for.

But they will continue their de-escalation training.