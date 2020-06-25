UTC investigating traffic stop by campus police

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC officials say they are looking into a traffic stop by campus police on Wednesday night.

A University employee posted on Facebook last night about her story of being followed by campus police for an alleged traffic violation, in which she believes she was racially profiled.

They said she ran a traffic stop, but she says it was another car that pulled beside her.

But she ways when they finally pulled her over in her neighborhood, they had six police officers in 3 vehicles boxing her in.

Members of the neighborhood came out to confront police over the presence.

They eventually let her go after checking out her ID.

On Thursday, UTC tweeted “ A thorough review of this incident is being conducted, including a review of dashboard cameras from police vehicles involved in the stop.”

“ If a conclusion is reached that misconduct occurred, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. We want our public to understand that we will be transparent in our conclusions when the review process is completed.” – Dr. Richard L. Brown

The woman who posted the incident concluded by saying “Blacklivesmatter is more than a #. It’s my reality. Thank you to those who showed up today.”