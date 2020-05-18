Hamilton County Deputy Involved In Shooting

Update, 9:15am (Press Release) – Hamilton County, TN – On May 18, 2020 at approximately 2 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop at Crestview Drive in Sale Creek.

During the traffic stop the suspect and deputy entered into an altercation. The HCSO Deputy fired his weapon striking the suspect.

A pursuit then occurred from the same location with a separate suspect. The pursuit ended in Sequatchie County and the suspect was taken in custody.

The suspect shot was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy involved did not sustain any significant injuries and is okay.

As per agency policy, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation of the incident at the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neil Pinkston’s Office.

