Rhea County COVID-19 cases continue to increase

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- In Rhea County, Coronavirus cases increased by 175 in just one day.

On Tuesday, Rhea County only had 13 positive cases of Coronavirus.

As of Friday, they have 193 cases.

According to the county executive, the increase of cases can be attributed to a Remote agricultural operation located on the county border.

The remote agricultural operation released the following statement.

“None of the workers appear to be exhibiting symptoms, yet the workers have been and will continue to be isolated. The situation has been contained and does not pose a threat to the outside community. The operation will continue to work closely with health authorities to monitor the situation and protect the health and safety of the workers and the community at large.”

George Thacker, the Rhea County Executive says, “They are being monitored and they are all in a safe place and if they need medical assistance, from what I understand, they are going to bring a doctor in to take care of them on the site.”

Officials warn that the citizens of Rhea county should still be mindful of CDC guidelines.

“I think that we’ve all gotten laxed up here, myself included. I think that we need to go back to washing our hands things that we’ve been, ya know Rhea County has been very fortunate. God has blessed Rhea County, we’ve been in the low numbers when everybody else has been up in the numbers”, adds Thacker.

Thacker tells News 12 that he reached out to Governor Lee for guidance and the county is working alongside the health department.

“That’s one thing I want to make sure you know, we are making sure that people are safe up here the best way we can”, says Thacker.