Rhea County reports drastic jump in Covid-19 cases

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The last county in southeast Tennessee to get a positive Covid-19 test is about to see a major jump in cases.

County Executive Georgia Thacker tonight announced that tomorrow their number will leap from 13 cases to around 180.

He says he doesn’t know why just yet.

But he did note that while other counties are seeing a decline now, they are going the opposite direction.

Thacker encourages Rhea County residents to take precautions over the Memorial Day weekend, including wearing masks in public.

Just yesterday, the Sheriff issued a warning for residents after they got 5 new cases.

The Rhea County Health Department is offering free testing at their facility in Evensville.

But you need to call ahead for an appointment.

The number is 423-775-7819.