Roper Corp. tells workers that someone has tested positive

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Management at the Roper Plant in LaFayette have informed workers that one of their team members has tested positive for Covid-19.

The letter says the worker has been home for the last 10 days.

- Advertisement -

It says the health department has traced the incident and no other workers seem to have been exposed.

Last month, workers’ family members signed petitions and asked G-E to shut down the plant during the pandemic.

They cited close working stations at the plant.

But a health department inspection was satisfied with precautions the plant was taking.

This is the first positive result among the workers that we know of.