Woman Found Hanging in Woods Identified

GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a woman found hanging in the woods Tuesday as 27-year-old, Christina Coffelt. She was found in a wooded area near Red Barn Road when a passerby on a four wheeler saw her.

Authorities are not ruling out foul play at this time.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said, “So we’re trying to put all the pieces together to see who she was with last. We actually had a deputy who seen her walking on the side of the road at 2 o’clock. So she still had on the same clothes so from 2 o’clock to 5 o’clock we want to know what happened. We believe someone out there might have seen her or spoken to her and we need that information.”

Christina’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.