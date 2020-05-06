Grundy officials investigate woman found hanging in woods

GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death near Gruetli-Laager Tuesday evening.

The Sheriff says the body of a woman was found hanging in a wooded area.

They have not ruled out foul play at this point.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and need to process all the evidence before we can make a determination of what happened,” explained Sheriff Clint Shrum.

They have identified the victim but are not releasing the name at this time.

The body has been sent to the medical examiners office in Nashville for an autopsy.