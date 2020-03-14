Chattanooga Priest Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Provides A Timeline

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Father Brad Whitaker has provided a timeline for his community activities from the last three weeks.
According to the church, Father Whitaker has shared these details with health officials:
Officiating a small family burial on Saturday morning, February 22
Officiating a wedding on Saturday evening, February 22
Attending the 8:00 Eucharist on Sunday, February 23 and serving communion
Celebrating the 10:30 Eucharist on Sunday, February 23 and serving communion
Leading staff meeting on Tuesday, February 27
Celebrating the 12:05 Eucharist on Monday, March 2
Attending the first Thorne Sparkman lecture on Wednesday, March 4
The Hamilton County Health Department suggests that if you have attended any events at St. Paul Episcopal Church between February 23, 2020 and March 13, 2020, there is a chance that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to the Health Department, your risk for Coronavirus is very low if you visited the church more than 14 days ago.
They do suggest that if you have had respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing within that 14 day period, you should contact the Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383.
Our coronavirus hotline is open Monday-Friday, 8AM-4PM. The number is 423-209-8383. Anyone can call it for information and guidance.
