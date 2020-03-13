St. Paul’s Episcopal reveals Father Whitaker diagnosed with COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee health officials announced the first case of COVID-19 in Hamilton County on Friday.

They are not offering any other details on the case.

But St. Paul’s Episcopal church posted today that Father Brad Whitaker has now tested positive.

The rector told church members last week that he began feeling bad after returning from a church conference in Louisville in February.

Father Whitaker was treated for pneumonia. But after learning that another conference attendee was diagnosed with COVID-19, he took the test himself.

The test came back positive on Friday.

St. Paul’s had begun taking precautions earlier this week by cancelling services for the next two weeks so they can sanitize facilities.

They conclude “Please pray for Father Brad’s continued recovery, for the health of our community, and for peace and courage in our faithfulness as disciples of Jesus.”

During the Hamilton County official announcement this afternoon, Health Dept. Administrator Becky Barnes said “We knew this day would come.”

They are checking on the people that the COVID-19 patient has come in contact with and insuring they serve a 14 day quarantine.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger warn about false information being passed around about Coronavirus in our community.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation and a lot of rumors that just aren’t true.”