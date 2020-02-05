My Best Me Health Tip – The Best Time To Exercise

When is the best time of the day to exercise, especially if you want to lose weight? There are some benefits to exercising in the morning. You activate your endorphins so that you can have more energy for the rest of the day. You’ll be more upbeat and more positive.

Morning exercise is a huge factor when it comes to weight loss. When you exercise in the morning, especially your cardiovascular, your body will burn twice the fat than doing it any other time throughout the day. There’s no sugar in your system because your last meal was the night before. So when you wake up and work out the thirty minutes or go for the run for 30 minutes, your body’s burning pure fat. If you did the same 30 minutes later on in the day, your body’s going to utilize little bit of sugar that’s in your blood first, then burn the fat.

