Victim dies from Walmart Parking Lot shooting

(Updated with Walmart statement)

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say the victim in the Walmart parking lot shooting has died.

Alfred Williams was 61.

He was an associate for Walmart.

The company reacted to the news with this statement.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our associate, Alfred. We’re focused on supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time and are assisting law enforcement in their investigation however we can.”

Just after noon on New Year’s Eve, two people were shot outside the Walmart on Greenway View Drive off Brainerd Road.

The other 23 year old victim suffered a non-life threatening wound.

The suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Chattanooga Police will now investigate the case as a homicide.

If you have any more information on what happened, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous.