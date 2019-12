CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Police are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a shooting near 490 Greenway View Drive.

Chattanooga police have confirmed that two people were shot. One of them has life threatening injuries.

Officials say that the K-9 unit is on the way.

News 12 has a crew at the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more.