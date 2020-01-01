Mom To Mom – Create a Jar of Opportunities To Entice Your Kids for House Chores

We’re going to show you a fun little trick to get your kiddos to do some work around the house.

When your kids are old enough to come to you and ask for money, they’re old enough to earn it, right? That’s why the Jar of Opportunities has come in so much handy around our house. Basically, all it is are Popsicle sticks with fun little chores to do around the house, and how much they can actually make. All you need to do is write a chore that you want done around the house. We do this weekly and, of course, daily, so they get to pull one stick out a day. It tells you how much money they earn on it for that day. Once they completed it, you can either stick it in another Mason jar or you can put it in a drawer until the following week. My son, who is a middle schooler, loves this because he can earn money for those video games, or, recently, they’ve been wanting to buy those Christmas presents for his sister.

This concept will also work well for date nights or one-on-one time. I mean, how many times have you been trying to go on a date and you’re like, “Where do you want to go eat? Where do you want to go eat?” It becomes a big old fight. Well, the sticks will do the job for you. All you have to do is pull one out and it tells you exactly where to go. Same with the one-on-one time. Each kid, depending on how many you have, deserves that one-on-one time with each parent. It’s a really fun way to pull out a stick and it just tell you where you can go to do something really fun.

As always, moms, we would love to hear your creative ways at getting your kids to do things around the house.