Police arrest suspect in triple shooting at Bayberry Apartments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the double murder at the Bayberry Apartments on Sunday.

Investigators are charging 26 year old Mark Caslin with two counts of Criminal Homicide and another count of Attempted Homicide.

On Sunday night, three people were shot at the apartments on Wilson Street in Avondale.

Hollis Malone and Lyonnel Gladden both died from their injuries.

Caslin was arrested today.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.