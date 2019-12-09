Triple Shooting At Bayberry Apartments

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Around 9:05 Sunday night, Chattanooga Police received a report of shots fired at 2300 Wilson Street.

When they arrived on scene, they found multiple victims.

One was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two victims died on the scene.

According to Sgt. Victor Miller, this does not seem to be a random act of violence.

Sgt. Miller says that there have been no arrests made at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting contact the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100