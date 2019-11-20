Three suspects face charges in Hixson homicide

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Three suspects are charged in connection to a deadly shooting of a teenager in Hixson. Two of them are in custody and one is on the run.

Chattanooga Police say Jermaine Grant, and one juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old girl, are in custody in Hamilton County.

There are warrants on file for the third suspect, Jalaycian Barrow. All three suspects are charged with Criminal Homicide and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

According to an affidavit, Isaiah Bush, 17, was shot in the head during a fight on Sunday night at Northgate Crossing Apartments. He later died from his injuries. The affidavit states text messages show the three suspects were working together to rob Bush. Messages also state the teenage girl was the one who shot Bush.

Anyone with information on this incident or knows where Barrow might be, is asked to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. People can also submit a tip through the Chattanooga PD mobile app.