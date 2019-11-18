Sunday Night Shooting At Northgate Crossing Apartments

HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF)- A shooting late Sunday night leaves one man in the hospital.

The shooting happened at Northgate Crossing Apartments.

- Advertisement -

Police received multiple calls and shots being fired.

According to officers, when they arrived they found a male victim with a gun shot wound to the head.

Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Charlie Brown says this about the victim. “He was transported to the hospital. He was in serious but stable condition. We’re still working on getting his condition now and investigators are at the hospital, crime scene unit is on the way. We’re interviewing witnesses, potential witnesses at this time and just working it. It’s still very early stages of this.”

Related Article: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting

Chattanooga Police say that the shooting happened outside of the 300 building at the complex.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CPD.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.