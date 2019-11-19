Judge dismisses post-conviction relief petition for Lee Hall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A judge dismisses a post-conviction relief petition for a Chattanooga man on death row.

Lee Hall, who used to go by Leroy Hall Jr., was convicted of killing his ex girlfriend Traci Crozier by dousing her with gas and setting her on fire in April of 1991.

At a hearing last week, his lawyers argued a juror, who was a domestic violence victim, was biased.

On Tuesday, Judge Don Poole ruled that was not the case and he dismissed the petition.

Lee is scheduled to be executed on December 5 in Nashville.