Attorneys for man on death row say juror was biased

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Lawyers for a Chattanooga man convicted of murder are raising concerns about a juror. This comes ahead of his planned execution.

While Lee Hall, who used to go by Leroy Hall Jr., wasn’t present for his hearing on Thursday. His lawyers explained their case on why they think there were problems with the jury.

They say one of the jurors was a victim domestic violence and should not have been on the jury.

Hall was convicted of killing his ex girlfriend Traci Crozier by dousing her with gas and setting her on fire in April of 1991.

“She was caring and fun, had lots of friends and she was a beautiful person. This should have never happened to her,” said Staci Wooten, Crozier’s sister.

Crozier’s family members were in court as the juror took the stand. She says her first husband was abusive. But while she was filling out jury forms she says she didn’t disclose that because she says at the time she didn’t see herself as a domestic violence victim.

She says she wasn’t biased during the trial, but says when Hall testified and talked about stalking she saw similarities between him and her first husband.

Hall’s lawyers say they believe there was bias.

“It is a structural error, which we believe would have required granting of a new trial had it been raised earlier,” a defense attorney said.

Crozier’s sister says this whole process has been going on too long.

“When he got his sentence that day in court, when they gave him his death by electrocution sentence and set the date the first date, that is when it should have happened. Because I am paying. He has been paying, everyone has been paying to keep him in death row,” Wooten said.

For now, Hall’s execution is planned for December 5th.

“We will be front row and center watching it happen. People might think we are weird or whatever for thinking that way but they haven’t been through what we have been through,” Wooten said.

After Thursday’s hearing, the judge did not make a decision, but he says he will do it quickly.