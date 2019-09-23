NISA Adding Michigan Stars FC

(nisasoccer.com) – The National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announces its Metro Detroit-based club, the Michigan Stars Football Club (MSFC), which will begin competition in Spring 2020 along with other its other member clubs taking the pitch in NISA’s official league play.

Chattanooga FC will also join NISA play in Spring 2020. CFC recently defeated Michigan in the NPSL Members Cup Challenge.

“I am pleased that NISA is able to announce that its newest member is the Michigan Stars FC. George and his family are dedicated to the beautiful game and bring a pedigree of success in football. Being based in Metro Detroit will create a great derby with Detroit City FC and speaks to the open system that NISA stands for. George I welcome you, your family and your club to the NISA family,” stated NISA Commissioner, John Prutch.

Michigan Stars FC club owner, George Juncaj, expressed his enthusiasm for continuing his journey in professional football stating, “Great success for Michigan Stars and all soccer fans in the Metro-Detroit. For a team to be announced as a professional soccer team under NISA, I will work very hard to bring good quality in the State of Michigan and in the U.S.A. Don’t be afraid to join us. I also wish good luck to all.”

Michigan Stars FC will begin full league play in Spring 2020. Full admission for the club is dependent upon USSF approval. For more information on the club please visit their website: https://michiganstarsfc.com/.