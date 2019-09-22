Chattanooga FC Defeats Michigan Stars FC

Chattanooga FC defeated Michigan Stars FC 4-1 Saturday night in Detroit. The victory moved Chattanooga to second place in the Members Cup standings behind New York Cosmos.

Juan Hernandez scored at the 15′ with an assist from Alun Webb but Michigan answered shortly with a goal of their own to tie the game 1-1 at the 24′. Felipe Oliveira scored just before halftime to give CFC a 2-1 lead at the break.

Max Wilschrey and Zeca Ferraz scored in the second half to round out the scoring for CFC.

Chattanooga travels to New York to take on the Cosmos Saturday, September 28.