CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm that a third suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at Douglas Heights.

25-year-old, Hyacinth Taylor has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened on July 14th where one man was killed and two others were injured at the complex.

This is still an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated.