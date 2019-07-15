Douglas Heights Shooting Suspects Identified

CHATTANOOGA (TENN)- Chattanooga Police have arrested one of the two suspects involved in the shooting at the Douglas Heights Apartment Complex.

29 yea old, Omerrieal Woods was arrested on Monday and charged with Facilitation of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Police are still looking for Woods’ brother, 26 year old, Toddie Woods.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:48 in morning on Sunday July, 14th

The brothers are accused of killing 25 year old Rigoberto Jarquin and injuring a 23 year old and a 20 year old.

If anyone has any information on the location of Woods call the Chattanooga Police Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

Toddie Woods is considered armed and dangerous.