Soddy Daisy High students create video game

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Soddy Daisy High School now have some real world experience in coding, animating, and creating a real video game.

The students won a competition sponsored by the Public Education Foundation to create a video game.

Along the way, they learned how to solve problems and gain skills for the future.

Maureen Clark is the Web Design and Development Teacher at Soddy Daisy High School.

She says the students had to present their game in front of a panel of judges.

But the work started before then.

Clark says the students spent all of last semester creating the game.

“Designing it, story boarding it, brain storming sessions, all the way through the coding process, creating the art and the coding.”

That work also included creating backgrounds for the game, and an opening animation.

It’s a recycling video game set in the Scenic City.

In just 15 weeks time, the students created their project.

Maureen Clark is proud of their hard work.

“The students did a wonderful job presenting their projects to the judges, explaining their whole process from beginning to end.”