Tree Petition In St. Elmo

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Last week, a planning commission cleared the St. Elmo development.

The project is expected to include retail shops, office space, and a parking garage on the old Suntrust property.

Since the approval, neighbors in the area have started a petition to save the cherry trees and a big oak that are around the bank’s property.

Some teens from a local church group in the area are upset about the possible removal.

Liza Reynolds says, “I think that the trees should stay and I’m sad that they are in danger. But I think that it has a lot to do with history and how long they have been here. and I think that taking them down will subtract a lot of Chattanooga’s history and what it is.”

Not all residents feel the same about the trees.

Knox Thompson says, “I think that taking down some trees isn’t that big of a deal. I think that it’s worth it.”

The proposal still needs to go to city council before it is completely approved.

The tree petition has over 250 signatures.