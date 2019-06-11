St. Elmo development clears Planning Commission

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The large proposed redevelopment of St. Elmo has passed a Planning Commission vote.

The project would take up two blocks from the old SunTrust Bank, the Tap Room Building to the 1885 Restaurant, across the street from the Incline.

It would include retail shops, office space, living quarters and even a boutique hotel.

The plan is to start with a parking garage on the old bank property.

Parking has been the major concern over the project from St. Elmo residents.

The proposal still will need to go before the city council.