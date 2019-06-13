Large proposed development in East Ridge progresses

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – A huge proposed development in East Ridge moves forward.

East Ridge City Council members approved unanimously the first of two readings of an ordinance to rezone property by I-75.

It’s for a proposed mixed-use development that would include a soccer stadium for the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Mayor Brian Williams said it’s a 125 million dollar development.

“That is the largest the city has seen in the history of East Ridge. So there’s a lot of mixed-use, it is very beneficial financially for the city, but we also want to protect the neighborhoods and our citizens,” Mayor Williams said.

There has been concerns by residents over traffic and flooding.

Residents will be able to express their concerns and comments on the project at the next city council meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled before council members’ final vote on June 27th.