Chattanooga Red Wolves unveil major development with their new stadium

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The new soccer stadium is big.

But the development that goes with it is even bigger.

On Thursday, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC owner Bob Martino presented his proposal for his $125 million investment in East Ridge.

The soccer-specific stadium promises an up-close experience for fans, including picnic areas and VIP boxes.

“Families and our fans will have the unique opportunity to enjoy a whole day of fun around a match or a weekend-long celebration of soccer,” said Sean McDaniel, Chattanooga Red Wolves president and general manager.

That will be near Camp Jordan, where their training facility is.

But the overall, mixed-use development will sprawl over both sides of I 75.

Martino is proposing 400 apartment & condo units plus a 375 room hotel on the west side.

The plans include walking/nature trails on both sides and the stadium on the east.

He is proposing a pedestrian path crossing under the interstate to connect them.

Housing, retail and restaurants are all part of the plan.

“Today, I am laying out a vision for a community focused soccer and entertainment destination for our region,” said Martino.

“People will be able to live, dine and play here, and experiencing professional soccer in a unique setting is at the heart of this development.”

He says the stadium and development will create 1,200 new jobs over the next 3-5 years.

And that is great news for East Ridge.

“East Ridge has never experienced an investment on this level that benefits our community in so many ways,” said Mayor Brian Williams. “Bob Martino could have put this stadium and development wherever he wanted, but he chose our community, and we are so appreciative.

The Dalton Red Wolves and Lady Red Wolves will also use the stadium for some matches.

And it will also could host concerts and other non-sporting events.

Martino says construction will start in the coming months.

“Today’s announcement is very exciting. I have been waiting for over 25 years to see this land developed. This will be a destination location that hundreds of thousands travelers along I-75 will visit,” said Commissioner Tim Boyd in a statement provided to the team.