Golden Apple: Betsy Hill

FLINTSTONE, Georgia (WDEF) – Betsy Hill treats her students like they’re part of her family.

The Chattanooga Valley Elementary school teacher loves teaching, and making learning fun.

“I treat them like my own children. Sometimes we have hard lessons to learn. It’s okay, because it makes us better people. I hope they know I love them. We try to end the day with a hug, a kiss, a smile or a joke so they can go home feeling good. It’s fun every day.”

Students say Hill is making a difference in their lives.

They say she is not only kind, but funny.

That’s why Betsy Hill has earned this week’s Golden Apple Award.

“I want them to grow up and have happy lives. More than anything, I want them to be happy.”