Woman listed in RICO indictment, arrested with several others for shoplifting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Knoxville Police says a shoplifting call led to multiple arrests, including suspect wanted on Racketeering Charges from Hamilton County.

Police were called September 10th around 9:30 p.m.

Knoxville officers responded to a call to Walmart on Kinzel Way.

The Walmart loss prevention told police that he had 5 other shoplifters that were “operating together” and they were about to leave the store.

Police say they found them in possession of a “felony amount of merchandise.”

Knoxville police say the first suspect left the store and acted as a “lookout.”

They say the suspects disregarded their items and fled out the emergency exits, but were later apprehended.

Dimesha Kirk, of Chattanooga, is facing several charges including, Burglary, Evading Arrest, Criminal Trespassing, Fugitive from Justice (Hamilton Co, TN), and Fugitive from Justice (Bartow Co, GA).

Back in April, Chattanooga Police arrested Kirk on the RICO charges.

Police say Kirk was facing outstanding charges of Racketeering Enterprise, Racketeering Conspiracy and Shoplifting from Bartow Co, Georgia.