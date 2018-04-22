Another Gang member arrested, charged under RICO indictment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Another Athens Park Bloods gang member has been arrested and charged under the RICO indictment that more than 50 gang members were listed in.

According to the booking report, Rodney Lomnick has been booked after Chattanooga Police arrested him.

His charges are listed as Racketeering Enterpirse and Racketeering Conspriacy.

We are working to learn more about what led to this arrest and if the other 5 that police are looking for have been booked as well.