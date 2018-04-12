Chattanooga Police need your help to find 6 suspects

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office, are asking the public to help them find six suspects.

They are members of the Athens Park Blood street gang being prosecuted under the RICO indictment.

They all have active warrants connected to various violent crimes in the area.

If you know anything about where they could be found, please call (423) 698-2525 or submit a tip through the Chattanooga PD Mobile app.

You can remain anonymous.