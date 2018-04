7:45 UPDATE:

Our first look at the crash shows the plane went down at the end of a runway.

- Advertisement -

____

Tri-Commuity Fire tweeted this photo of their truck on the airport runway.

____

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Emergency crews are rushing to the Collegedale Airport where a small plane has crashed.

Details are very limited now.

But authorities tell us there is one fatality.

Stay tuned to the News 12 Now Facebook page and web site for updates.