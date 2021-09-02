Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – September 2nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Sunshine, Dry, And Less Humid Thursday!
Expect clear skies through the morning, & milder as well, with lows in the low & mid 60’s.
Lots of sunshine and great looking weather expected for Thursday with highs in the low 80’s. Fair and pleasant Thursday night with lows by Friday morning around 60. Partly cloudy, but continued and warm weather for Friday with highs in the mid 80’s.
Partly cloudy, continued dry, and very warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s. A few widely scattered showers and storms will move through Sunday with highs in the 80’s. As of now Labor Day is looking mainly dry and warm with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid 80’s.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.