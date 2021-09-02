Chattanooga native serves aboard USS Iwo Jima

Millington, TN (Press Release) – A Chattanooga, Tennessee, native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Nabors is a 2017 Soddy Daisy High School graduate. Today, Nabors serves as an electronics technician.

Electronics technicians are trained in computer, aerospace and electrical engineering to maintain combat readiness across a wide variety of complex ship and aircraft systems. These sailors are responsible for maintaining, repairing and calibrating electronic equipment including radar, communications and navigation equipment.

“I maintain and repair radar and communication equipment on the ship,” said Nabors.

Nabors joined the Navy four years ago for the opportunities serving provides.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see other countries and learn about cultures around the world,” said Nabors.

Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Nabors is most proud of growing as a person.

“I’m proud of how independent I have become,” said Nabors. “I’ve had the chance to live and visit incredible places too.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Nabors, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy is my way of giving back to the community,” added Nabors. “I have the honor of supporting my country.”