Searchers find missing swimmer alive and well at High Falls Park

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A missing swimmer has been found alive after spending the worst of the Ida storms on a rock in a river.

The swimmer was reported missing on Monday night at High Falls Park near Geraldine, Alabama on Sand Mountain.

Crews searched through the night and the next day, but had to call it off because of the heavy rain and rising waters.

They resumed searching Wednesday morning after the weather had cleared.

Around 1PM, they found the unidentified subject alive on a rock in the river.

The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They expect the victim to make a full recovery.

Crews from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, Geraldine Rescue Squad, DeKalb County EMA, Fort Payne Fire, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Fire, Hendrixville Fire, and ALEA all took part in the search.

Sheriff Nick Welden was amazed.

“This subject is very, very fortunate to have made it out of this situation alive. I’d like to thank our deputies and our search team for not giving up.”

“If these guys would have given up, the outcome in this search might have been much different. This is the reason why these guys don’t give up, even if the situation seems hopeless,” said Sheriff Welden.