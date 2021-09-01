Ringgold counselor stabbed in his office Tuesday

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say a therapy counselor was stabbed in his office Tuesday afternoon.

And they are asking for the public’s help to find the killer or killers.

Catoosa County and Ringgold officers were called to the scene on Hidden Trace Drive around 5:30 PM.

They found the body of 54 year old Glenn Fraser which had been stabbed several times.

“Fraser’s clients were waiting for a scheduled meeting to begin when one of them opened a door to the counselor’s office to use a restroom and made the discovery,” Sheriff Sisk said.

“We believe Fraser was alive early Tuesday morning but appears to have been absent from later scheduled meetings.”

Investigators are asking for anyone who knows about Fraser or patients who missed appointments on Wednesday to contact Detective Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424, extension 2525.

They particularly are interested in a family that came to the office between 3:30 and 4:30.

They are described as a white male in his 50’s, a white female in her 20’s and a child about eight to 12 years of age, in a red or burgundy colored minivan.