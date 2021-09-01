National Guard coming to Erlanger to help Covid treatment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erlanger announces that National Guard troops will arrive here in the next 24 hours to help with their Covid response.

They say 30 members will be deployed at Erlanger.

Their mission is to provide non-clinical support over the next to weeks at both the downtown and East hospitals.

The members will help with Ambassador duties and non-patient assignments.

“We cannot thank our men and women in uniform enough for serving our country as well as our local communities during this very difficult time.”

The guard has been helping various hospitals across the state for a year now at the request of the Department of Health.

The number of hospitalizations continues to shoot up in our area.

The Health Department reports that we once again shattered the record for Covid patients in Hamilton County on September First.

The number jumped from yesterday’s record of 280 to 321 on Wednesday.

The peak hospitalizations last January was 242.

The good news is that the number of new Covid cases dropped a lot on Wednesday.

Our system continues to see exponential growth in COVID hospitalizations and we encourage the community to do your part to help relieve this stress by masking, practicing good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated.” – Erlanger Officials