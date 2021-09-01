Hospitals overwhelmed by COVID patients impacting those with other emergencies

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Christian Thomas was in a car wreck that landed him in the hospital for five days. He said he saw firsthand how overwhelmed the hospital is due to COVID cases.

“Whenever I first arrived at the hospital it took several hours before the ambulance unit transferred me over to The hospital unit and found me a bed. The only place that they could put me was in the hallway under a sign with numbers on it with a lot of other people there,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it was frustrating to have a hallway rather than a room but he said he felt more frustrated for the nurses.

“Especially whenever we were in the trauma unit there’s really only maybe one nurse attending to multiple people. There were several times where nurses would come up and apologize for taking so long to get back to you but all I could do is sit there and understand there’s just so many people in the hospital,” said Thomas.

He said the worst part about the COVID restrictions at the hospital is he couldn’t have family or friends there to help him.

“There was nobody there to help make decisions or rely on keeping information because I mean I was in a major accident. Constant drug medicine going into me so that means there were times, I remember a majority of it but you don’t know if you can make the right decisions without somebody there for guidance,” said Thomas.

Medical experts continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 which will help put hospitals in a better position to treat patients.