Hamilton Co. Schools shutting down 2 days next week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools will close for two days next week to avoid more Covid cases from Labor Day.

They are already off for the holiday on Monday.

So they will close on both Tuesday and Wednesday before returning on Thursday.

The system will use “snow days,” the days they keep for bad weather.

Community Covid cases continue to rise in our area, and officials are concerned it will only get worse when families get together for the holiday.

They hope that parents will monitor their children for symptoms like fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell, before returning to school.

And get them tested before returning if they are showing symptoms.

Here is the statement from school administrators.

School Age Child Care (SACC) will have 12 sites open on Tuesday, 9/7, and Wednesday 9/8 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for more information, please visit the SACC site. Upon signing your children in, you are acknowledging that he/she is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. You will be notified immediately to pick up your child should he/she start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Students must already be registered for the SACC Program.

