Georgia and Clemson Ready For King Sized Showdown

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
11

It’s the biggest game to kick off the college football season.
Fifth ranked Georgia against third ranked Clemson.
The queen city of Charlotte gets this king-sized showdown.

When you have a top five showdown of talent rich teams, it feels like a championship game. But hello, it’s just the season opener.
Said Dawgs quarterback J.T. Daniels:”You can beat Clemson by a hundred and lose every game the rest of the season and not make the SEC. Clemson could win by a hundred or we could lose to Clemson by a hundred and then win the SEC and everything goes our way.”
Reporter:”J.T. do you expect either team to win by a hundred?”
Said Daniels:”Do not expect either team to win by a hundred points. No it’s more hyperbole there.”
Clemson surely won’t score a hundred, but their receiving corps suggest they might have the potential.
Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”They are big. They are physical. They do a very good job of going up and getting the ball. They’re really good 50-50 ball guys.”
Speaking of big, there’s Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. He’s 6’6 340, and he eats quarterbacks for breakfast.
Said Georgia linebacker Quay Walker:”I like to call him the ‘Big Refrigerator’ in front of me because he’s pretty big and pretty much not going anywhere. He can run as well.”
It’s gonna be big on big and good on good.
The difference may lie in the strain.
Said Smart:”It’s critical to any game. I think it measures somebody’s heart. Their courage and toughness to strain a little longer than any other guy.”
Said Georgia tight end John Fitzpatrick:”Say James (Cook) breaks a run down the sideline. I’m going to strain from the other side of the field to make that block to break James for a score rather than get just a 40-yard gain. I think our whole team has bought into that idea, and it’s going to carry over to Saturday.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLookouts Sweep Wednesday Double Header From Barons
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.