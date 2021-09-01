Georgia and Clemson Ready For King Sized Showdown

It’s the biggest game to kick off the college football season.

Fifth ranked Georgia against third ranked Clemson.

The queen city of Charlotte gets this king-sized showdown.

When you have a top five showdown of talent rich teams, it feels like a championship game. But hello, it’s just the season opener.

Said Dawgs quarterback J.T. Daniels:”You can beat Clemson by a hundred and lose every game the rest of the season and not make the SEC. Clemson could win by a hundred or we could lose to Clemson by a hundred and then win the SEC and everything goes our way.”

Reporter:”J.T. do you expect either team to win by a hundred?”

Said Daniels:”Do not expect either team to win by a hundred points. No it’s more hyperbole there.”

Clemson surely won’t score a hundred, but their receiving corps suggest they might have the potential.

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”They are big. They are physical. They do a very good job of going up and getting the ball. They’re really good 50-50 ball guys.”

Speaking of big, there’s Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. He’s 6’6 340, and he eats quarterbacks for breakfast.

Said Georgia linebacker Quay Walker:”I like to call him the ‘Big Refrigerator’ in front of me because he’s pretty big and pretty much not going anywhere. He can run as well.”

It’s gonna be big on big and good on good.

The difference may lie in the strain.

Said Smart:”It’s critical to any game. I think it measures somebody’s heart. Their courage and toughness to strain a little longer than any other guy.”

Said Georgia tight end John Fitzpatrick:”Say James (Cook) breaks a run down the sideline. I’m going to strain from the other side of the field to make that block to break James for a score rather than get just a 40-yard gain. I think our whole team has bought into that idea, and it’s going to carry over to Saturday.”