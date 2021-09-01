DeKalb County Sheriff’s Clerk dies from Covid 19

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Alabama is mourning the loss of their Pistol Permit Clerk.

The Sheriff says Melissa Wilkerson died due to Covid-19.

“Ms. Wilkerson was more than a co-worker; she was a member of our family. Melissa served the citizens of DeKalb County for almost 33 years while working at the Sheriff’s Office. She not only brightened the day of any citizen that came into our office, but also frequently checked on the well-being of our deputies and her co-workers. We ask that you please keep her family and our Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers. ”

Visitation will be Thursday, September 2nd from 5 pm – 8 pm and Friday, September 3rd, from 10 am -1 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3rd at 1 pm in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Sheriff Welden adds “As I try and search for the right thing to say, I can only think of the wonderful memories left behind to hold onto and to keep us pushing ahead in the days, weeks, months and years to come.”

“We are a true family here; we have grown so close in the last few years and been through so much together as a family. We have experienced too much loss at DCSO, and it’s not easy! We have to just cry out to God to help get through it because we will never get over it. We have to put our faith in the Lord’s will and just look forward to the day we are reunited with our sweet Melissa,” said Sheriff Welden. “Please pray for her family and our office that loved her so dear.”

“God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden.

The Sheriff’s Administrative Office will be closed until further notice because of increased Covid cases. .