DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Friends and family are mourning tonight from the loss of a longtime teacher and assistant football coach at Dalton’s Hammond Creek Middle School.

51 year old Sean Hammond died on Monday night from COVID-19.

His wife Heidi is a teacher at Chatsworth Elementary School in Murray County.

She is in the intensive care unit in AdventHealth Gordon, also suffering from COVID-19.

Both have been residents of Murray County for 20 years.

Funeral services for Sean Hammond are pending.