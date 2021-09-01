Covid-19 Long Haul Patients are finding some relief in Holistic Medicine

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s no secret that many people who have had covid are still feeling the long-lasting effects of the virus.

These long-lasting effects are having some turning towards a different type of medicine for relief – Chinese Medicine

Chinese medicine focuses on helping the body restore itself— in a natural way.

“I specialize in illnesses that fall through the cracks of western medicine,” says Susan Fox, Chinese Medicine Practitioner.

Susan says though she has never treated an illness like the coronavirus she has helped treat some of the symptoms that many covid long haulers are feeling— such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and brain fog.

“The beauty and difficulty of the medicine are that it is completely individualized. There is no protocol. It will most likely involve acupuncture but it could also involve herbs, heat therapy, some kind of massage, or cupping. It depends on what that specific patient needs,” says Fox

Mother of 2, Juliana Miller, first had covid in March of 2020. Now, over a year later, she’s still struggling with multiple symptoms.

“ I went to the Emergency Room. They told me it would only be 2 weeks but it’s been over a year of shortness of breath, fatigue, and brain fog,” says Juliana Miller.

Miller says she was suffering from facial rashes and exhausting fatigue and almost lost hope until she started seeing Fox.

“I’m feeling a lot better. Before I could barely walk from one room to the next and now I can do a lot more,” says Miller

Fox and Miller want Chattanoogans to know that they aren’t alone in experiencing lingering Covid- 19 symptoms and that there is hope.

“This is a silent illness. I think a lot of people don’t realize how many people are having after-effects from covid. I do believe I will experience and treat some long-term effects from covid probably for the rest of my career,” says Fox.

