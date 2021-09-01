Bounty hunter indicted in Bradley Central kidnapping case

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson told us he wanted to get to the bottom of the case and it looks like he is closer.

Deputies were called when witnesses said two men were abusing a 13 year old male at the school ballfields.

The witnesses said the men put the teen in handcuffs, threw him to the ground, made him run laps and flip tires.

The men told the officers that they worked for a fugitive recovery company and were ordered to “work this kid and give him a boot camp.”

They were arrested for Kidnapping and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Investigators discovered they worked for Scorpion Fugitive Recovery in Cleveland.

And now they say the boss who gave them the instructions was Bounty Hunter Dawn Renee Williams.

A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted her on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Kidnapping, and False Reports.

Deputies arrested her on Wednesday.