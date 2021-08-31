Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – August 31st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Tonight, Drier, And Pleasant Weather Ahead!
Cloudy, wet, and foggy with a few lingering showers. Overnight lows around 70.
After a few early showers, decreasing clouds and drier for much of your Wednesday. The sun will return for the afternoon and evening. Highs 81-83. Mostly clear and milder Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning in the low 60’s.
Lots of sunshine and great looking weather expected for Thursday with highs in the low 80’s. Lows by Friday morning around 60 with mostly sunny skies again for Friday and highs in the low to mid 80’s.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.