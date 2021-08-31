Search postponed by weather at High Falls for missing swimmer

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The weather has forced a pause for a missing swimmer on Sand Mountain.

Emergency crews were called to High Falls Park on Monday night.

The Falls are on Town Creek above Lake Guntersville.

Sheriff Nick Welden says the suspension is temporary.

“We urge the public to use extreme caution in and around water in heavy rain and flooding conditions. These waters are very deceptive and fast currents in the surface are hard, if not impossible to see. We never want to have these kinds of calls.” Fisher Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Geraldine Rescue Squad, Geraldine Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service will resume operations as soon as water levels allow.”