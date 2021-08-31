School Closing: McMinn County

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Area schools have been grappling with rising illnesses thanks to Covid.

Now, it’s the weather.

McMinn County Schools announced this afternoon that they are cancelling classes on Wednesday because of the threat of localized flooding.

They plan to return on Thursday.

Athens City Schools are also closing on Wednesday because of the weather.

Bradley County schools released their students early on Tuesday because of the weather.

