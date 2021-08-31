Patriots Cut QB Cam Newton Leaving Tide Rookie Mac Jones as Starter

Rick Nyman
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starter. Newton’s release comes hours before NFL teams reduce rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to his stay in New England. The Patriots are trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season. Newton finished 7-8 as the starter and the Patriots went 7-9 overall after Tom Brady’s departure. Veteran players say Jones has impressed them in training camp with his work ethic. Jones won a national title last year at Alabama.

